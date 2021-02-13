Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 14th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,628,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 250,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology, hematology, and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase Ib/II study for metastatic melanoma; Phase I study for hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors metastatic to the liver; and non-clinical assessment of pediatric cancer tumor cell.

