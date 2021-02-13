Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

