PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.48 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

