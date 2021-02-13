Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

