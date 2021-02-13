Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

