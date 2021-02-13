Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $28.72 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $12,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $5,684,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

