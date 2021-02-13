Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

SEE stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

