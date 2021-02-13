Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Lifted by Analyst

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Community Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

TCFC stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Community Financial has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Community Financial by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

