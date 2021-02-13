Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Terreno Realty Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $61.12 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

