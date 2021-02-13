Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASGN. Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

NYSE ASGN opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $100.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,862.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

