Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) Reduced by Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

