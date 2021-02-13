Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $13,688,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Brinker International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brinker International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

