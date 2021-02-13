Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.