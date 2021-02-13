Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

