Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) stock opened at GBX 3.57 ($0.05) on Thursday. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £40.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.