Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.