Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.8-$95.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.98 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $290,983.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,931,094.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

