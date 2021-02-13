Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 45,657 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 256,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $826.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

