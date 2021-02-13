Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

