Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QUOT. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE QUOT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 524,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

