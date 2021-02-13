Quotient Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 362 call options.

QUOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 138,088 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $686,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,445. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

