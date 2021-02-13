Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

