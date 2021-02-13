Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) were up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

