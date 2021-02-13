Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.44

Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.44 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.44 ($2.50), with a volume of 36859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

RQIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 251 ($3.28) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a quick ratio of 642.09 and a current ratio of 642.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £523.45 million and a PE ratio of 53.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.94.

In related news, insider Ken Randall sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £11,375,000 ($14,861,510.32). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total value of £704,000 ($919,780.51). Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,900,000.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

