RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €510.30 ($600.35).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

RAA traded up €9.00 ($10.59) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €830.50 ($977.06). 14,106 shares of the company traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €778.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €676.28.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

