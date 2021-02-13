Ray A. Sparks Sells 813 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FMBH stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

