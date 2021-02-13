Raymond James Analysts Give Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) a $26.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Village Farms International stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 239,910 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

