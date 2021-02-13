Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -443.83.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,800.48. Insiders have sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784 over the last quarter.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

