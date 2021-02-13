Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Up 6.8%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.02. 1,778,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,480,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realogy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.