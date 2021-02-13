Rebased Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Rebased has a total market cap of $154,321.53 and $574.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00274405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00098648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00078732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00088867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.11 or 0.95403327 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi.

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

