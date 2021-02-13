Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

