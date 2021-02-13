Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 25,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

