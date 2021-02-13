Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 4,432 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

