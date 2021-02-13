Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $6,634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

PINS opened at $84.04 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $87.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

