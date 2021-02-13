Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

