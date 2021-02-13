Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $286.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $208.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $287.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

