Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $200.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

