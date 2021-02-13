Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REKR. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of REKR opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.