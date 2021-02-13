RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45. RELX PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,750.21.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

