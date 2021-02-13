Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCII. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.