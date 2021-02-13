Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 525.20 ($6.86) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 40.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 527.82.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

