Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

