Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

