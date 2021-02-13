Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 7.2% Higher

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.92. 661,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 438,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on RFP. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.17 million, a P/E ratio of -149.29 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,790 shares of company stock valued at $269,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.