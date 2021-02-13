Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

