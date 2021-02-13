Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

