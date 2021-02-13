Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.82% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,979,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

ROIC opened at $15.70 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.