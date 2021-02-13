REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.54.

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in REV Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

