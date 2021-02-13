Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.98 Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 1,097.69 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -12.10

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 570.73%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $58.71, suggesting a potential downside of 15.77%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Vir Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

