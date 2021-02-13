Reviewing Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) & Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Want Want China and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Want Want China N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Want Want China and Tattooed Chef’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Want Want China $2.88 billion 3.12 $523.66 million $2.10 17.56 Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

Want Want China has higher revenue and earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Want Want China and Tattooed Chef, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Want Want China 0 0 0 0 N/A Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tattooed Chef has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.20%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Want Want China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Want Want China has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Want Want China beats Tattooed Chef on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company is also involved in the trading of food and beverages, raw materials, machineries, etc.; sale of chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufacture and sale of machineries and related services; manufacture of dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufacture and sale of packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provision of consultancy, information, and network technology services; trading of food and beverages and related activities online; processing and sale of rice and oil products; and manufacture of rice flour. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company also exports its products to North America, East Asia, the South East Asia, and Europe. Want Want China Holdings Limited was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

